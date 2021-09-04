UrduPoint.com

Gill Condemns Fazl Statement, Says Anti-army Narrative Not Acceptable

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

Gill condemns Fazl statement, says anti-army narrative not acceptable

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said that any anti-army narrative is unacceptable for the patriotic people of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said that any anti-army narrative is unacceptable for the patriotic people of Pakistan.

Talking to the media during his visit here on Saturday, he said all political parties, excluding few disgruntled elements, acknowledge the unprecedented sacrifices, offered by the country's valiant forces.

He condemned the recent statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman against the Pak Army and said that during September, when everyone pays tribute to the gallantry of our forces, Fazlur Rehman criticised the Pak Army.

He said Maulana Fazl had been upset due to his successive defeats and was trying to get cheap popularity by criticising the army. He said the Maulana committed corruption in the past and purchased flats in Dubai with the plundered money. He had a house on 5 acres in Dera Ismail Khan, one house in Shorkot, and flats and shops in Karachi and Quetta, as well as plots in Islamabad. Similarly, he purchased property worth Rs 3 billion in Chak Shehzad Islamabad.

Gill said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been involved in diesel scam during Benazir Bhutto government. Now, instead of apologising to the nation over his loot and plunder, he was criticising the army, which was defender of the country. He advised the Maulana to stay within his limits and avoid criticising the army.

Rejecting the allegation of army support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said if it was so, the party would not have needed support of any political allies.

He said that the statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was on record that during 2007 he met the US ambassador and assured him of his full support and cooperation if he was provided support to become prime minister of Pakistan. Similarly, in 2011, he wished to have a meeting with the American ambassador outside Pakistan.

He said that Fazlur Rehman was in the habit of political bargaining. He succeeded in getting ministries with only few seats in the past, but Prime Minister Imran Khan totally rejected him being an unreliable person.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI government had no link with Maulana Fazlur Rehman nor it offered any deal to him.

Responding to yet another question that despite massive corruption, the government was not taking action against Fazl, he said the government stayed always within the limits of the law and the constitution, and it was a duty of the courts to proceed against him.

About a meeting of Director General ISI with the Afghan government in Kabul, he said he was a representative of the prime minister and the ISPR would issue a statement about the real content of the meeting.

About high rate of Dollar despite record foreign exchange reserves, he said it was due to the corona pandemic which resulted in global inflation. He said that the PTI government did not want to contain the value of dollar artificially, but efforts had been expedited to control inflation.

About difference of opinions between Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, he said that president of PML-N floated the proposal of national government, but his niece rejected it outright. In this scenario, Shehbaz Sharif should resign from the president-ship of PMLN.

He said that a spokesperson for Shehbaz Sharif, Malik Ahmad, had challenged the PTI government that it would be unable to start work on Sialkot-Kharian Motorway by September-November. He said that now work had been started and he should invite them for a feast.

He advised the PML-N leadership to return the plundered amount to save themselves from political and public criticism.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Quetta Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Benazir Bhutto Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Motorway ISPR Dubai Visit Dera Ismail Khan Money Inter Services Intelligenc September Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and C ..

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth review bilateral r ..

16 minutes ago
 UK Embassy in Tashkent Denies Citizens Help to Ent ..

UK Embassy in Tashkent Denies Citizens Help to Enter Uzbekistan From Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

6 minutes ago
 Two kids drowned in River Chenab

Two kids drowned in River Chenab

6 minutes ago
 First Afghan cricket team in Taliban era arrives i ..

First Afghan cricket team in Taliban era arrives in Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet remembers Syed Ali Gillani with rich t ..

AJK Cabinet remembers Syed Ali Gillani with rich tributes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.