"Gill Faking It" Says Sanaullah, Rejecting All Kinds Of Abuse With PTI Leader

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:43 PM

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

The Interior Minister asks Imran to file a case if he believes any kind abuse.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2022) Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill faking it as he was not subjected to any kind of abuse.

Rana Sanaullah said no abuse of any kind occurred, Gill was faking it as he was not tortured.

The Interior Minister expressed these words while talking to a local private tv.

Rana Sanaullah's response comes after Imran Khan said that Gill was also sexually abused during the police custody besides undergoing torture.

Gill was arrested by the police on August 9 in a sedition case after he made controversial remarks on a private TV.

The Islamabad police booked him on charges

of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

The interior minister asked Imran Khan to file an application against "the one involved", if he believed a crime was committed.

He warned PTI leaders of legal action if they try to barge into the Red Zone or PIMS Hospital.

The PML-N leader said the PTI chief knows that the verdict of the Toshakhana and foreign funding case is about to come "therefore, he is peddling false propaganda".

Meanwhile, a police inquiry was instituted to investigate the torture allegations.

The IG Islamabad is conducting the inquiry and has been ordered by the Islamabad High Court to submit a report.

According to the sources, the DIG Headquarters Islamabad chaired an important meeting with top police officials and the investigation team. The probe team briefed the high-ups about judicial proceedings.

The police have also started recording statements to probe the torture allegations. Statements were taken from doctors on Gill's health condition.

The sources further said that the diet of the PTI leader will be fully monitored.

The sources said that Gill complained of difficulty in breathing and poor health in jail due to the alleged torture after which he was shifted to the jail hospital for a checkup.

Later, his condition deteriorated after which he was shifted to a hospital for a complete medical checkup.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan decided to visit Gill at the medical facility in the federal capital. However, he was denied access to his chief of staff.

Later, the PTI chief announced rallies countrywide to express solidarity with his chief of staff, claiming that he faced "sexual abuse" in police custody.

