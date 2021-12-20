Gill felicitates Shaukat Tareen on his election as senator

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday congratulated Shaukat Tareen on his election as Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday congratulated Shaukat Tareen on his election as Senator.

"No doubt Shaukat Tareen is a fearless and patriotic Pakistani. May Allah help him to serve our beloved homeland," he tweeted.