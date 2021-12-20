UrduPoint.com

Gill Felicitates Shaukat Tareen On His Election As Senator

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday congratulated Shaukat Tareen on his election as Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday congratulated Shaukat Tareen on his election as Senator.

"No doubt Shaukat Tareen is a fearless and patriotic Pakistani. May Allah help him to serve our beloved homeland," he tweeted.

More Stories From Pakistan

