Gill Felicitates Shaukat Tareen On His Election As Senator
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday congratulated Shaukat Tareen on his election as Senator.
"No doubt Shaukat Tareen is a fearless and patriotic Pakistani. May Allah help him to serve our beloved homeland," he tweeted.