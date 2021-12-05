UrduPoint.com

Gill For Character Building In Society To Promote Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

Gill for character building in society to promote tolerance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that the society is in dire need of character building in accordance with teachings of islam that would definitely promote peace, love, tolerance, fraternity and tolerance in the society.

Addressing the annual convocation of Minhaj University here, he said that everyone is ashamed on Sialkot incident and effective steps are inevitable to discourage and eliminate such harsh behaviors and intolerance.

He added that unfortunately, some elements achieved their personal interest in the name of religion while some committed corruption in the name of secularism, which produced nothing but hatred and disparity in the society.

SAPM mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alamin Authority with a purpose to explain the basic teachings of Islam, Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and how he had trained his companions (Sahaba RA) for leadership.

Shahbaz Gill said that he was very happy to know that the Minhaj University is among those few educational institutions where Maritime Affairs Degree is being awarded. The varsity has also set up a Center of Peace, besides pursuing degrees in sports, he said and added that at Minhaj, the youth are not only being imparted education but also prepared for a better social life.

Shahbaz Gill appreciated that Dr. Allama Tahir-ul-Qadri has rendered great services in the field of education and his thoughts enlightened millions of people. He said that it is very welcome that Minhaj University is preparing a new generation to face the modern challenge. He argued that western countries had given rights including voting right to their women a few decades ago but Islam had ensured women rights hundreds of years ago, asserting that education is the basis of Islam and Muslims were the most educated some hundred years ago and they proved their metal in the field of science and technology because of the awareness given by Islam. The concept of Islam is to learn education and without it Islam is incomplete.

He advised the students to be proud of being Pakistanis and of Muslim Ummah, arguing, "If you become a slave to someone in your own thinking, then you are a second class citizen. Whenever Muslims follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Allah Almighty helped and honored them but when they deviated from Islamic teachings, they faced humiliation and defeat."

