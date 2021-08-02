UrduPoint.com

Gill Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Police Head Constable

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:44 PM

Gill grieves over martyrdom of police head constable

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of police head constable in Dera Ismail Khan who was on polio duty

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of police head constable in Dera Ismail Khan who was on polio duty.

He said that such scrupulous elements would be dealt with iron hands, he tweeted.

He said due to the scarifies of law enforcing agencies and anti polio workers, Pakistan would soon become a polo free country.

