ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Shahbaz Gill and Imran Khan's remarks against security institutions were objectionable.

The language used by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders were completely regrettable, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We never heard such a language against the national institutions," he said.

Shahbaz Gill and other leaders of PTI should avoid maligning national institutions including judiciary and security, he warned.

Commenting on foreign funding, he said, the PTI's political campaign runs through donations and funds received by PTI leadership on different occasions.

He said Shaukat Khanum's donation was used by the PTI leadership for running political drive.

He said that Imran Khan was declared guilty of crime after the reports of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He suggested the leaders of PTI to play politics without using shoulders of others.