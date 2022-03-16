UrduPoint.com

Gill Responds To Maryam's Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Gill responds to Maryam's statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday while referring to the PML-N said people who all their lives have been involved in immoral politics were teaching ethics to others.

Responding to PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb's statement, he said PML-N and PPP leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were far from the standards of morality. "Absconders were teaching others the respect for law", he added.

Gill referring to PML-N, he said those who used government helicopters for personal use were telling others on how to use the government resources.

"The incompetent league (PML-N) used government resources to expand its personal businesses. PML-N's ideology is only corruption and the Sharif family had begun politics just to rob the nation's money," he said.

