Gill suggests Opposition to work for national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday suggested the Opposition parties to work for national interest and avoid following the policy of agitation with the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). Opposition should play role for country's development, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said PTI government was making all out efforts to strengthen economy and other sectors. He said the COVID had left negative impact on the world economy. He further stated that incumbent government under the dynamic leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was bringing improvement in every field.

Opposition's policy of agitation with the government would have bad effects on every sector, he said. Commenting on No-confidence move, he said all the coalition partners are standing behind PM Imran Khan.

The SAPM said, we have evolved a strategy and everything would be settled down in Punjab and Center. The Opposition bencheswould face defeat in no-confidence move because we have the required members to run the government smoothly for five years.