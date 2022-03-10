UrduPoint.com

Gill Suggests Opposition To Work For National Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Gill suggests Opposition to work for national interest

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday suggested the Opposition parties to work for national interest and avoid following the policy of agitation with the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). Opposition should play role for country's development, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said PTI government was making all out efforts to strengthen economy and other sectors. He said the COVID had left negative impact on the world economy. He further stated that incumbent government under the dynamic leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was bringing improvement in every field.

Opposition's policy of agitation with the government would have bad effects on every sector, he said. Commenting on No-confidence move, he said all the coalition partners are standing behind PM Imran Khan.

The SAPM said, we have evolved a strategy and everything would be settled down in Punjab and Center. The Opposition bencheswould face defeat in no-confidence move because we have the required members to run the government smoothly for five years.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

National Assembly to celebrate its platinum jubile ..

National Assembly to celebrate its platinum jubilee

55 minutes ago
 Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

55 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

55 minutes ago
 Two policemen injured in terrorist attack in Bannu ..

Two policemen injured in terrorist attack in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to addres ..

Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to address issue of decreasing soil fer ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>