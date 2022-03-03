UrduPoint.com

Gill Terms Money Launderers As Real Impersonators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Gill terms money launderers as real impersonators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that money launderers who through fake accounts have taken the country's money outside were the real impersonators.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he termed the PML-N leadership who have fled abroad on the basis of medical grounds as Oscar winners.

"The nation has not forgotten the magician who had a photo shoot wearing long boots. Fugitives and thieves have no place here.

Gill said the incompetent Sharifs have come to their knees and were begging in front of their allies. "Apart from humiliation, defeat will still be your destiny again. As the time to come for the development of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Money Oscar From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

25 minutes ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

59 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

2 hours ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>