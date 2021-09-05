Gill terms rooting out corruption, rule of law as solution of all issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said eradication of corruption and rule of law were only solutions to the issues confronted to the country.

In reaction to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto, he said those who violated the constitution in past were taking about the supremacy of the constitution, adding, the past regimes violated the constitution for doing corruption.

He said actually supremacy of people was tantamount to supremacy of the constitution and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the champion of the democracy and the constitution.

Gill said those who talked about supremacy of the constitution, considered themselves above the law.