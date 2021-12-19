UrduPoint.com

Gill Terms Showing Stones At Shibli's Car Sad Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday termed throwing stones at Shibli Faraz's car a shameful and sad incident.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e- Insaf (PTI) believed in peaceful politics and those who promoted a culture of violence and intolerance in politics would be disgraced and disrespected.

