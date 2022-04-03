(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Sunday thanked the nation for supporting Imran Khan on elevating Pakistan's image around the world. PTI leadership Imran Khan had raised the issue of Muslim Ummah at the forum of United Nations, he said while talking to a private television channel.

No one can dictate Pakistan from foreign country, he said. The people, he said will decide the fate of Pakistan by electing their representatives in general elections.

The masses will vote for those leaders of the political party who worked for the country, he said.

He said that the PTI leaders would ask vote from the public on the basis of development works. Commenting on the move by the Deputy Speaker of National Assembly about no-confidence, he said that the decision is a victory of PTI leadership who worked for public and the country's welfare. He said that the conspiracy hatched against Pakistan had failed after the decision of the Deputy Speaker.