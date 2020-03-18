Gill urges to 'put aside differences', unitedly fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill Wednesday stressed the need for developing a national co-ordination mechanism all four provinces to control the spread of Coronavirus and asked lawmakers to put aside ideological differences to defeat a global pandemic.

Talking to private news channel, he stressed that it is "not the time for political point-scoring", and called for all political parties, media and nation to "suspend their differences for time being and work together with the efforts combat the Coronavirus.

Gill said media awareness is the best solution to control the coronavirus while health Ministry has already launched a public awareness campaign to educate the people in this regard.

He assured people that the Federal government and provisional government were keeping a keen eye on the issue and were taking effective steps to root out the virus.

Shahbaz Gill said that those people who recently came from abroad should be tested for the virus. "However, if you have returned from abroad and if you're suffering from fever, coughing or having difficulty in breathing, then you need to get tested," he added.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the health ministry used to brief the media daily basis regarding the coronavirus.

"We need to take precautions and fulfill our responsibilities to stop the spread of novel virus," he advised.

He expressed his hope that the virus will be defeated with national harmony and solidarity.