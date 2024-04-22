Open Menu

Gillani Calls For Legislation To Reduce Plastic Consumption, Promote Recycling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Monday urged for enactment of legislation and formulation of policies aimed at reducing plastic consumption, promoting recycling, and fostering innovative alternatives to single-use plastics

The Senate chairman, in his message on the World Earth Day, highlighted the importance of collective efforts in making significant strides towards a cleaner and healthier planet for both current and future generations.

He stressed on the urgent need to address environmental challenges, particularly the detrimental impact of single-use plastics on ecosystems. He emphasized the resonance of this year's theme, "Planet vs Plastic," with the commitment to combat plastic pollution.

He said that the proliferation of single-use plastics posed an unprecedented crisis, causing harm to ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. He stressed the necessity of taking decisive actions to tackle the crisis effectively.

The Senate chairman underscored the vital role of active citizenship in the implementation of the government policies and regulations and said that community engagement was essential for the success of any policy.

He called for collective action and collaboration at all levels to address the menace of plastic pollution and ensure a sustainable future for the planet.

