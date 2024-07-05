Gillani calls for probing delay in presentation of reports amid non-functional committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chairman, Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday in an announcement on the conclusion of question hour session demanded the secretariat to calculate the delay in presentation of reports in the Upper House as committees remained non-functional since February 2024.

The Senate Chairman read the announcement order, “Keeping in view of the fact that committees of Senate were not working since February 2024. The time for presentation of reports on all the matters pending before the committees shall be calculated from the effect from July 3.

The delay in presentation of reports on all the matters before the committees has been condoned till July 3, 2024.”

APP/ajb-raz