- Home
- Pakistan
- Gillani calls for probing delay in presentation of reports amid non-functional committees
Gillani Calls For Probing Delay In Presentation Of Reports Amid Non-functional Committees
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chairman, Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday in an announcement on the conclusion of question hour session demanded the secretariat to calculate the delay in presentation of reports in the Upper House as committees remained non-functional since February 2024.
The Senate Chairman read the announcement order, “Keeping in view of the fact that committees of Senate were not working since February 2024. The time for presentation of reports on all the matters pending before the committees shall be calculated from the effect from July 3.
The delay in presentation of reports on all the matters before the committees has been condoned till July 3, 2024.”
APP/ajb-raz
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan42 seconds ago
-
ICT admin, peace committee, unite for Muharram safety49 seconds ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost cellphone to a traveller51 seconds ago
-
Capital’s I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on Interior59 seconds ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 911 minutes ago
-
Amir Moqam condemns Mardan, Jalala bridge bomb blast11 minutes ago
-
15 LPG shops, units sealed over black marketing11 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted11 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews Muharram security plans21 minutes ago
-
Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign defeating enemies’ agenda of hate: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad21 minutes ago
-
Man kills niece over character suspicions41 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals51 minutes ago