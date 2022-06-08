UrduPoint.com

Gillani Calls On Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti met with the Head of International Mashaikh Alliance Makhdoom Pir Syed Muhammad Haroon Shah Gillani here on Wednesday.

The minister thanked Pir Syed Haroon for congratulating him on assuming the office and said development of the country was only possible through efforts of scholars and elders.

Both also discussed the political situation in the country during the meeting.

The minister also condemned in the strongest terms over the derogatory remarks made against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the members of India's ruling party.

