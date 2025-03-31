Open Menu

Gillani Celebrates Eid With Orphans, Discusses International Responsibilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gillani celebrates Eid with orphans, discusses international responsibilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Former Prime Minister and Chairman Senate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, celebrated Eid with orphaned and underprivileged children, calling it both an honor and a blessing. He urged philanthropists to step forward and support this vulnerable segment of society, emphasizing that serving these children is a true act of worship.

During a recent visit to Malaysia, Gillani participated in the International Speakers Conference, where he was briefed on upcoming responsibilities. He revealed that the conference organizers, in the presence of Malaysian speakers, unanimously nominated him as the Founding Chairman of the forum.

He stated that the upcoming session in Seoul will host approximately 150 delegates and 45 international speakers, with an audience of over 350 participants. His appointment as Founding Chairman highlights Pakistan’s growing role in global discourse.

Gillani also addressed judicial matters, expressing his desire for the swift resolution of pending cases. Responding to a question about Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he emphasized the need for justice and the timely completion of all legal proceedings.

His statements and recent international engagements reinforce his commitment to both humanitarian efforts and Pakistan’s global representation.

