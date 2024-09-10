Open Menu

Gillani Challenges NAB's Jurisdiction In Toshakhana Vehicles' Case

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Gillani challenges NAB's jurisdiction in Toshakhana vehicles' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday challenged the jurisdiction of the Accountability Court in hearing the the Toshakhana vehicles reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

Accountability Court Judge Abida Sajjad, who heard the reference, sought comments from NAB.

During the course of proceedings, Gillani’s lawyer pleaded that the reference did not fall in the jurisdiction of NAB after restoration of amendments in the NAB law.

At this, the court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till September 26.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani Vehicles September From Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

5 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

5 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

6 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

7 hours ago
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

8 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

8 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

9 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan