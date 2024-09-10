ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday challenged the jurisdiction of the Accountability Court in hearing the the Toshakhana vehicles reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

Accountability Court Judge Abida Sajjad, who heard the reference, sought comments from NAB.

During the course of proceedings, Gillani’s lawyer pleaded that the reference did not fall in the jurisdiction of NAB after restoration of amendments in the NAB law.

At this, the court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till September 26.