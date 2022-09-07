Gillani commits development of NA 157 constituency after winning by-election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader of Pakistan People Party Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said that he would ensure record development in NA 157 after his son wins the bye election.

"Ali Musa Gillani will focus on development, progress and prosperity of the constituency," Gilani remarked.

Gilani made these pledges while addressing a public meeting at UC Multaniwala.

Local notables Haji Fayyaz Bosan, Malik Kasheer Bosan and some others announced to support Ali Musa Gillani on this occasion.

Gillani maintained that Pakistan People Party had completed many mega projects in the region.

He criticized PTI and stated that it was continuing campaign against democracy, defence and promoting the narrative of the enemy.

"People should decide, in whose favour, they would cast their votes. PTI is doing politics of protests. It had resigned from the National Assembly," said Gillani.

He also reminded the people that PPP gave them the right to vote. Similarly, PPP made country's defense impregnable by making the nation atomic power. He assured that PPP would continue to serve the country in future also.