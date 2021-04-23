UrduPoint.com
Gillani Condoles Demise Of Saleem Safi's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Friday visited the residence of senior journalist Saleem Safi and condoled the death of his mother.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and spent some time with the bereaved family, a Senate Secretariat press release said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

