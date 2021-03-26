UrduPoint.com
Gillani Declared As Leader Of The Opposition In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:42 PM

Gillani declared as leader of the opposition in Senate

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has declared Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani as leader of the opposition in the Senate with effect from March 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has declared Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani as leader of the opposition in the Senate with effect from March 26.

The chairman declared Yusuf Raza Gillani as leader of the opposition, in pursuance of Rule 16 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate 2012, said a notification issued here on Friday.

