Gillani, EU envoy discuss to enhance bilateral ties into strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, extended a welcome to the European Union's Special Envoy for Promotion of Religion and Belief, Frans van Daele and their delegation at the Parliament House here on Thursday.

The meeting underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the European Union (EU), a news release said.

The Chairman Senate emphasized Pakistan's appreciation for its multilateral ties with the EU and expressed a desire to enhance this relationship into a strategic partnership.

He highlighted the establishment of a sub-group within the Pakistan-EU Joint Commission focusing on democracy, governance, the rule of law, and human rights as a testament to this commitment.

Gilani acknowledged the EU’s cooperation on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP Plus) and expressed Pakistan's eagerness to expand bilateral cooperation. He praised the collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the EU on international forums and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The Chairman Senate emphasized that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees fundamental rights and religious freedom to all citizens, including minorities.

He noted that legislative measures have been enacted to protect minority rights, and progress is being made to institutionalize human rights laws.

Gilani also referenced his tenure as Prime Minister, during which he established the Ministry of Interfaith Harmony, recognizing the significant contributions of minorities to Pakistan’s development.

Addressing the delegation, Gilani highlighted the opportunities for investment in Pakistan, urging EU countries to explore these prospects. He also mentioned the role of minority MPs in Pakistan’s legislation, reflecting on their effective participation in parliamentary processes.

Senators present at the meeting, including Sherry Rehman, Maulana Atta-ur Rehman, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Ali Zafar, and Faisal Sabzwari, raised the importance of the EU-Pakistan relationship.

Additionally, Gilani brought up pressing international issues, including the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, advocating for a coordinated global effort to address their repatriation. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and international action to halt human rights violations in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the EU delegation reaffirmed its commitment to fostering mutual cooperation with Pakistan, acknowledging the country’s strategic importance and expressing a desire to further strengthen collaborative efforts.

This meeting reflects the ongoing dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union, highlighting a shared commitment to human rights, religious freedom, and mutual economic benefit.