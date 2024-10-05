Gillani expresses deep Grief over martyrdom of soldiers in North Waziristan operation

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, on Saturday, expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel, during an operation in North Waziristan.
In a statement, the Chairman said the nation is immensely proud of the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army who are sacrificing their lives in the service of the country.
He acknowledged their pivotal role in making the country's defense invincible.
"Our Army and the nation stand united in the fight against terrorism.
The Pakistan Army is conducting operations with a well-structured strategy to eliminate this menace," he remarked.
He further highlighted the Army's unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism, emphasizing that the entire nation is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces in this ongoing battle.
He praised the dedication and valour of the soldiers, stating that their sacrifices ensure the safety and security of Pakistan.
