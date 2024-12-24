Open Menu

Gillani Extends Christmas Greetings To Christian Community

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Gillani extends Christmas greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on Tuesday.

In his message, Gillani described Christmas as a sacred occasion for Christians and highlighted the importance of fostering interfaith harmony.

“Respecting each other’s beliefs is a fundamental responsibility, and only through peaceful coexistence can we achieve new milestones of progress,” he added.

The Chairman underscored Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith and interreligious harmony, affirming that minorities in the country enjoy full religious freedom.

He highlighted his tenure as Prime Minister, during which he established a dedicated Ministry for Minority Affairs and ensured minority representation in the Federal cabinet to amplify their voices in decision-making processes.

Gillani urged collective efforts for individual and societal well-being, aiming to create a world characterized by peace and harmony.

He also expressed confidence that the Christian community would continue contributing to Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and peace.

He commended the Senate’s proactive initiatives to promote interfaith harmony and safeguard the rights of minorities, reaffirming his dedication to an inclusive and harmonious Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister World Minority Yousaf Raza Gillani Christmas Progress Christian Cabinet

