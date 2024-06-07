Gillani for formation of Senate Standing Committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday directed that the issue regarding the formation of Senate Standing Committees would be resolved immediately to ensure the committees can play their roles effectively.

He was chairing the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) which discussed in detail the legislative business to be transacted during the 339th Session of the Senate.

Moreover, the session will address other important issues.

The HBAC decided that the current session would continue until June 21, 2024.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Syedal Khan, Leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Azam Nazir Tarar and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.