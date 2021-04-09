UrduPoint.com
Gillani For Ummah's Collective Efforts To Protect Islamic World From COVID-19 Impacts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has urged the Ummah for making collective efforts to protect the Islamic world from impacts of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has urged the Ummah for making collective efforts to protect the Islamic world from impacts of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We will not succeed in combating the effects of the [COVID-19] without cooperation and concreted steps. Strengthening international mechanisms will enable a return to some degree of normalcy," he said while expressing his views at a webinar titled "Re-imagining a post-Covid Islamic world." The webinar was hosted by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on April 7, 2021, a Senate Secretariat news release said Friday.

ICESCO is making consistent efforts to highlight the importance of anticipating and discussing the challenges that the Islamic world would face in the post-pandemic scenario. It also stressed the need for expanding the scope of cooperation and joint projects to find solutions and tackle the pandemic effects effectively.

Gillani termed the coronavirus the biggest challenge the world had faced after the Second World War, adding the Covid-19 pandemic was not only a health crisis, but it also impacted the social and economic lives of people all over the world.

ICESCO Director-General Dr Salim Malik welcomed Yousaf Raza Gillani and appreciated his thoughts and recommendations for closer and deeper cooperation in the Islamic World.

Director of the Department of Dialogue and Cultural Diversity Ambassador Khalid Fathal Rahman and ICESCO's Communications Expert Dr Sidra Tariq Jamil acknowledged the vision of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Among others, the webinar was attended by illustrious speakers from across the world including Prof John Esposito, Prof Mike Hardy, Prof Chris Alden, Prof Mustafa Izzuddin, Dr Michael Berry, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali, Prof Yahya Kamalipour and Prof Fang Zhaohui.

The ICESCO believed that active participation of the speakers and their invaluable contributions in the webinar would pave the way for greater cooperation and collaboration both within and beyond the Islamic world as "we inch closer to entering the post-pandemic period."

