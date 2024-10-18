Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Friday issued directives to the Interior Minister to come to the House and brief this august forum about prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Friday issued directives to the Interior Minister to come to the House and brief this august forum about prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan.

The Chairman issued the directives after lawmakers from Balochistan including Manzoor Ahamd Kakar and Umer Farooq who raised their voices about deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Meanwhile, the Chair also referred the calling attention notice to the concern standing committee for detail discussion. Earlier, raising the calling attention notice Senator Hidayatullah said that the teaching staff of Balochistan University was not getting their salaries. They also staged hunger strike for payment of their salaries but in vain.

He said that salaries to the teaching staff should be released immediately. He urged the chair to refer the matter to the committee for detail discussion.

Responding to the calling attention notice, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also endorsed view point of Senator Hidayatullah and requested the Chair to refer it to the committee.

Earlier, Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Saleem Mandviwalla presented three reports of the committee including further to amend the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 [The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024], to amend the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 [The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2024] and on the Equal Scales of Salary and Allowances Bill, 2024 in the House.

APP/raz-tmg