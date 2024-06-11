Gillani, Jane Marriott Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Tuesday discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, trade, investment, and parliamentary cooperation.
The Senate chairman, during the meeting, said Pakistan and the United Kingdom had been enjoying longstanding cordial relations, and expressed gratitude for Britain’s support during challenging times and its various welfare initiatives, according to a news release.
He highlighted the importance of increasing Pak-UK partnership in the fields of health, education, and technology.
As regards the parliamentary cooperation, Gillani observed that collaboration at international fora like IPU and CPA reflected that both countries attached high importance to their mutual relations.
He also highlighted the significance of people-to-people contacts and called for augmenting ties in educational and cultural exchanges. He also underscored the need for enhanced exchanges at parliamentary level.
The British High Commissioner acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in England in cementing relations between the two countries.
