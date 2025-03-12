Gillani pays tribute to security forces for eliminating terrorits involved at Jaffar Express attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffar Express.

In a statement, he lauded the bravery and unwavering commitment of the troops who, disregarding their own safety, successfully thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

“Our courageous soldiers have once again demonstrated unparalleled valor. Their sacrifices will never be in vain,” Gillani said.

He said that the entire nation salutes the bravery and sacrifices of its security personnel, emphasizing that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies combating terrorism are the pride of the nation.

“Pakistan’s enemies will be defeated on every front,” he asserted, adding that the role of the security forces in ensuring peace and stability across the country is highly commendable.