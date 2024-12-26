Gillani Pays Tribute To Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto On Her 17th Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday paid a tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, lauding her as a towering leader of the Muslim world, the "Daughter of the East," and a steadfast symbol of democracy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday paid a tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, lauding her as a towering leader of the Muslim world, the "Daughter of the East," and a steadfast symbol of democracy.
In a special message marking her 17th death anniversary, Gillani said, “Today, we honour the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who set a new benchmark for democracy, equality, and human rights, not only in Pakistan but across the globe.”
He praised her unwavering dedication to democratic values, stating, “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s political struggle and principled leadership will forever remain a guiding light for the people of Pakistan. By sacrificing her life, she reaffirmed the belief that democracy is the only path to progress.
”
Highlighting her fearless opposition to tyranny and dictatorship, Gillani emphasized her dedication to public welfare. “She championed women’s rights, education, healthcare, and economic development. Her visionary leadership continues to inspire the younger generation to confront challenges with unity and patriotism.”
The Chairman Senate urged the nation to renew its commitment to her vision. “On this solemn occasion, we must pledge to utilize all our resources to transform her dreams into reality and make Pakistan a developed, prosperous, and democratic state,” he said.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani saluted her unparalleled sacrifices and enduring legacy. “We will never forget her immense contributions. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah. Ameen.”
Recent Stories
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia
Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held
Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church
Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme
President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit
Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists
UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister of National Security
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir1 minute ago
-
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors1 minute ago
-
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia9 minutes ago
-
Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held9 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church9 minutes ago
-
Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit9 minutes ago
-
493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day1 hour ago
-
Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan1 hour ago