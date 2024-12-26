Open Menu

Gillani Pays Tribute To Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto On Her 17th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday paid a tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, lauding her as a towering leader of the Muslim world, the "Daughter of the East," and a steadfast symbol of democracy

In a special message marking her 17th death anniversary, Gillani said, “Today, we honour the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who set a new benchmark for democracy, equality, and human rights, not only in Pakistan but across the globe.”

He praised her unwavering dedication to democratic values, stating, “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s political struggle and principled leadership will forever remain a guiding light for the people of Pakistan. By sacrificing her life, she reaffirmed the belief that democracy is the only path to progress.

Highlighting her fearless opposition to tyranny and dictatorship, Gillani emphasized her dedication to public welfare. “She championed women’s rights, education, healthcare, and economic development. Her visionary leadership continues to inspire the younger generation to confront challenges with unity and patriotism.”

The Chairman Senate urged the nation to renew its commitment to her vision. “On this solemn occasion, we must pledge to utilize all our resources to transform her dreams into reality and make Pakistan a developed, prosperous, and democratic state,” he said.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani saluted her unparalleled sacrifices and enduring legacy. “We will never forget her immense contributions. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah. Ameen.”

