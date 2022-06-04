UrduPoint.com

Gillani Receives Warm Welcome On Arrival In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Syed Ali Haider Gillani was welcomed by a large number of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers, on his maiden arrival in city after assuming charge of cabinet minister of Punjab government.

They were carrying banners and placards, inscribed with welcoming slogans.

Provincial Minister Syed Ali Haider Gillani thanked the supporters for according warm welcome.

Addressing the crowd, he stated that efforts were being done to reduce burden of petroleum products and ensure maximum relief to masses. He also hinted that south Punjab quota would be introduced soon.

He also criticised ex PTI government for damaging economy. He hoped that the present government would overcome economic crises.

