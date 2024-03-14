Gillani regains senate’s seat from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the joint candidate of the ruling coalition, regained the Senate seat from the Federal capital on Thursday by defeating Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban, according to unofficial results.

According to an unofficial tally, out of the total 301 votes polled, Yousuf Gillani bagged 204 votes, while his rival Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban received 88 votes. Nine votes were rejected.

The seat was fallen vacant following the victory of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani as a Member National Assembly in the February 8 general elections from Multan.

APP/zah-sra