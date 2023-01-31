Gillani to perform role in release of pending salaries of CCRI employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday promised to perform a role in the release of salaries of employees of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) pending for the last eight months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday promised to perform a role in the release of salaries of employees of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) pending for the last eight months.

Central Cotton Research Institute, a leading institute on cotton research, contributed to the production of a good number of cotton varieties.

About 1,100 employees are facing problems due to pending salaries for the last eight months.

The employees staged a protest for acceptance of their demand for the issuance of salaries.

Former PM, however, assured the employees that PPP would perform a role in the early release of salaries. He stated that PPP never disappointed the government employees. He added that PPP always raised its voice for delivery of rights to the employees.