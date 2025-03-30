Open Menu

Gillani To Spend Eid Day At SOS Village Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 10:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will visit SOS Village Multan to spend Eid day with orphaned children on Monday.

The Chairman Senate has reached Lahore after completing his visit to Malaysia and is scheduled to say Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Makhdoom Syed Abul Hassan Gilani will perform Dua after Eid prayers.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will talk to the media at the courtyard of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed.

Later, the Chairman Senate would proceed to SOS Village Multan where he would spend Eid day among orphaned and destitute children and distribute 'Eidi' and gifts among them.

