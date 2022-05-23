UrduPoint.com

Gillani To Take Charge As Leader Of The House In Senate Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2022 | 01:29 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) PPP leader and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani will take charge as the leader of the House in the Senate today (Monday).

There will be the first session of the Senate under the incumbent government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed him Gillani to fill the slot. Gillani had earlier served as opposition leader during the PTI government.

Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem who had been the leader of the House during the PTI government will now become the leader of the Opposition.

The Senate chairman has issued an official notification of Senator Waseem.

Earlier, former premier Gillani contested for the slot of Senate chairman against Sadiq Sanjrani, who currently serves this post, but his seven votes had been discarded by the then chairman, an appointee of President Arif Alvi.

Gillani is currently fighting his case against the result of the election of the Senate chairman in the superior courts.

Senate is in its 20th parliamentary year and its 318th session is taking place in a tense political situation, and it is likely that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the leader of the House in both houses of Parliament, would make his maiden appearance during its upcoming session.

According to reliable sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif will make an important policy statement on the political and economic situation in the country at today's sitting of the Upper House.

