Gillani underscores respect for all religions, legislation against hate speech to combat Islamophobia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Saturday underscored the need of collective efforts to effectively combat Islamophobia and said it was essential to ensure respect for all religions globally and implement effective legislation against hate speech.

Promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue could help eliminate misunderstandings and foster brotherhood among different religious communities, he said in a message on the observance of International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Today, the president said Pakistan and Muslims around the world were observing the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“This day served as a reminder that it was imperative to raise a united voice against the global prejudice, hatred, and discrimination faced by Muslims. The purpose of observing this day is also to raise awareness about the dangerous consequences of Islamophobia,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release on Saturday, quoted the president as saying.

Gillani further said that the Muslims across the world encountered numerous challenges due to the misconceptions and negative propaganda spread against them and their religion.

In many Western countries, he observed Islamophobia led to violent incidents in which different innocent Muslims had lost their lives, adding on this day, they also remembered those Muslims who lost their lives as a result of Islamophobic-related violence.

The president said Pakistan took pride in its leading role in getting the international day recognized by the United Nations to combat Islamophobia.

“Pakistan has consistently highlighted this issue at every fora and has played a key role in urging the international community to take practical steps for its eradication,” he added.

At times, he regretted that the Western media associated islam and Muslims with terrorism or extremism, creating a misleading perception among the general public.

Moreover, false information and fake news on social media portrayed Islam as a violent religion, he noted.

The president said additionally, in some countries, political groups and extremist individuals ran hate campaigns against the Muslims and exploit Islamophobia for political purposes, further exacerbating discrimination against Muslims.

Gillani urged the Muslims to use various media platforms to promote the true, peaceful, and human rights-based teachings of Islam.

Furthermore, he opined the Muslims living in Western countries should maintain their identity while playing a positive and constructive role in their societies.

The president reiterated that Pakistan would continue its struggle against Islamophobia at the global level and defend the rights of Muslims at every platform.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to working with the international community to end Islamophobia through diplomatic, political, and social efforts,” he added.

He further urged the global leaders, media and civil society to take practical steps to eliminate hatred against Islam and the Muslims.

“Let us all come together to promote tolerance, brotherhood, and peace and create a world where every human being is treated with dignity, respect, and equal rights,” he stressed.