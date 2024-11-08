Open Menu

Gillani Urges Nation To Renew Pledge To Follow Iqbal's Teachings For Better Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani urged the nation to renew its commitment to follow the teaching of Allama Iqbal, the ideological founder of Pakistan, and work for the unity, peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

In his message on the Birth Anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal (November 9th), the Acting President called for embodying Allama's ideals amid continued strides for building a better future for the country.

"On this Day, we pay tribute to the services and legacy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, whose vision and thoughts kindled the spirit of independence among Muslims of the Subcontinent. A philosopher of the East, Iqbal’s ideas paved the way for the creation of an independent country.

His address at the annual session of the All-India Muslim League in 1930 was an interpretation of the demand of Muslims to safeguard their rights," Gillani said.

Dr Iqbal’s work united the Muslims of the Subcontinent and his thoughts and speeches motivated them to wage a struggle to achieve a separate country for them, he said.

Iqbal, he said championed Muslim rights and political representation in British India, laying the groundwork for creating an independent homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. His message emphasized Islamic values, advocating for spiritual and cultural revival, which has shaped Pakistan’s identity. His vision continues to resonate with youth, guiding and educating them to uphold Pakistan's values and strive for progress, he added.

"Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy remain a testament to his intellectual brilliance and spiritual depth. Through masterpieces like Asrar-e-Khudi (Secrets of the Self), Rumuz-e-Bekhudi (Mysteries of Selflessness), and Bang-e-Dara (The Call of the Marching Bell), he explored identity, spirituality, and the pursuit of freedom. His words continue to resonate, inspiring generations worldwide with a powerful blend of philosophical insight and poetic beauty," the Acting President said.

