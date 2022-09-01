UrduPoint.com

Gillani Urges Philanthropists To Donate Generously For Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Gillani urges philanthropists to donate generously for flood affectees

Former prime minister and PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani called upon philanthropists to donate generously for flood victims in the country

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani called upon philanthropists to donate generously for flood victims in the country.

Taking to media after his visit to flooded areas of Rajanpur and its adjoining places, the PPP leader stated that these were testing times not only for government but also for affluent people as flood stricken public needed their help and cooperation.

He maintained that he was deeply moved after watching the conditions of the victims who were suffering from hill torrent after heavy monsoon rains.

"Life has changed in this region and people are undergoing mental agony due to flood," veteran PPP leader deplored.

He lambasted the PTI government for not honouring its pledges made to the people 2018 elections and totally forgot its promises after assuming power.

