Gillani urges unity to overcome challenges in Muslim world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Wednesday said that the Islamic world had been facing numerous challenges, including injustices, oppression, and genocide being inflicted on the Muslims in Palestine, Kashmir, Myanmar and other conflict-ridden areas.

Addressing a conference in connection with the Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW), he stressed the need to unite, set aside petty differences, and work together for peace and social and economic growth.

The conference, themed “The Prophet (PBUH) Brings Us Together Under the Banner of Hussain,” was hosted by the Embassy of Iraq.

The Senate chairman highlighted that the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Hussain's (AS) sacrifice "call upon the Muslims to stand united against injustice and uphold truth and justice".

He said that the theme of the conference was highly relevant, timely and resonant, "reminding us of the enduring legacy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

"Together, their lives and sacrifices continue to inspire and unite the Muslim Ummah."

Gillani recounted how the Arabian Peninsula, once a backward society mired in ignorance and idolatry, was transformed by the light of islam, which brought a message of Tauheed (Oneness of Allah), equality, and human dignity.

He praised the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the plains of Karbala as a beacon of righteousness, standing against tyranny, oppression, and the corruption of Islamic values.

He added that Imam Hussain's (AS) martyrdom united the Ummah in its struggle against injustice, echoing the trials faced by the Prophet (PBUH) in spreading the message of Allah during a dark age.

“Today, as we reflect on the lives of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), we find their messages more relevant than ever,” Gillani observed.

"Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom exemplifies the willingness to sacrifice personal interests and even live for the protection of Islam, the defence of the innocent, and the upholding of moral values."

Gillani urged the Muslims to recall the loyalty and unity among Imam Hussain's (AS) companions, and instil solidarity and moral conviction within the ranks of the Ummah to overcome adversity.

He emphasized the need to draw inspiration from Imam Hussain's (AS) courage and steadfastness, and work towards building a world where justice, peace, and compassion prevail.

The Senate chairman called for collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of fellow Muslims and to uphold Islamic principles in daily life.

The conference was attended by ambassadors, religious scholars, experts, and individuals from various walks of life.

Gillani expressed his pleasure at attending the event, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and thanked the organizers for hosting such a significant and meaningful conference.