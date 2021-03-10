Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday submitted a fresh application with additional material with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Ali Gillani's leaked video scandal to stop notification of Senator-elect Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as a successful candidate

Talking to media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, said that people of Pakistan wanted quick action from ECP on the leaked video matter of Ali Gillani, which was a clear example of purchasing and spoiling votes.

He requested the ECP for their early decision on the matter for ensuring transparency in Senate polls as per the direction of the Supreme Court. He said that it was the prime responsibility of ECP to hold free, fair and transparent elections and take action against corrupt elements.

Farrukh Habib said that PTI has submitted a fresh application on the matter on the direction of ECP.

He said that there should be the supremacy of law and everyone should play a role against the corrupt system.

He said that the whole nation was fully aware of the leaked video of Yousuf Raza Gillani's son in which he told the method of spoiling votes in Senate polls. He said that legal action should be taken against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for buying loyalties of PTI MNAs by promising them the award of PML-N tickets for the next elections.

He said that the Senate election was stolen adding that it was an attempt to derail the democratic process. He said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to stop corrupt practices.

He said that huge money was spent in Senate elections for horse-trading. He asked the ECP to take prompt action as it was a historic election of the country as a whole the nation is looking towards ECP.