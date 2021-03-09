UrduPoint.com
Gillani's Son Leaked Video Case: PTI To Submit Fresh Application With ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Gillani's son leaked video case: PTI to submit fresh application with ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that a fresh application with additional material will be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Ali Gillani's leaked video scandal to stop notification of Senator-elect Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as a successful candidate.

Talking to media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development, and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab, and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said that it was the prime responsibility of ECP to hold free, fair, and transparent elections and take action against corrupt elements.

Farrukh Habib said that there should be the supremacy of law and everyone should play a role against the corrupt system. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only hope in the country against the corrupt mafia." He said "There is no any such law which allows sale and purchase of parliamentarians in Senate polls. Changa-Manga mafia is always active in politics to continue this bad practice, who is actually behind this unlawful activity." Farrukh Habib said that the whole nation is fully aware of the leaked video of Yousuf Raza Gillani's son in which he informed the method of spoiling votes in Senate polls.

He said that legal action should be taken against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for buying loyalties of PTI MNAs by promising them the award of PML-N tickets for the next elections.

He said that the Senate election was stolen adding that it was an attempt to derail the democratic process.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to stop corrupt practices.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said huge money was spent in Senate elections for horse-trading.

She said the election commission should not issue notification of Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory and legal action should also be taken against Gillani's son.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development, and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab asked the ECP to take prompt action as it was a historic election of the country as whole the nation is looking towards ECP.

She said that ECP should take notice of the recent statement of PML-N's Maryam Nawaz. She said that ECP is a constitutional body and it should treat everyone as per law.

