UrduPoint.com

Gill's Bail Plea: Court Seeks Case Record By Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gill's bail plea: Court seeks case record by Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court here on Friday sought record from the capital police till tomorrow in a post-arrest bail petition of PTI's Leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

An additional district and session judge heard the bail petition of Imran Khan's aide filed through his lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Hafeezullah Yaqoob.

At the outset of hearing, the police officials informed the court that the investigation officer had gone to Karachi for the arrest of another accused, adding that he also took the case record along with him.

The judge asked the officials to produce the case record till 10:00 am, to this, the police said that the IO could not not reach here as much early.

The court remarked that it had not asked the IO to go Karachi.

The court asked the officials to make him phone call if did not come then Station House Officer (SHO) concerned appear before it.

After a recession, the defence lawyer requested the court to adjourn hearing till tomorrow if the case record was not produced this day.

The police official said that the case IO would reach Islamabad by tomorrow evening and requested the judge to adjourn the further hearing till Monday.

The defence lawyer said that they were ready to provide air ticket to the IO so he would reach timely.

After listening arguments, the court directed the police to present case record by tomorrow (Saturday) and adjourn the case.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had adopted the stance that some part of Gill's statement were twisted and included in first information report (FIR).

An FIR could not be arisen against the petitioner under the sections applied in it.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Lawyers May FIR From Court

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

13 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

57 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.