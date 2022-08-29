Gills clearly commits sedition, his words not excusable: prosecutor tells court

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court here on Monday reserved its judgment on post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

The decision would likely to be announced on Tuesday.

At the outset of hearing, Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that the sedition was committed clearly, adding that the words of the accused Shahbaz Gill were not excusable in any way.

He said that the accused had spoken against officers of the state institution in an organized way.

Through his remarks, Shahbaz Gill tried to involve the sensitive institution in politics.

The prosecutor said that the statement of the accused hurt the sentiments of the officers.

Rizwan Abbasi said that the content of the FIR was written after considering all the material.

He said the evidence was so clear against the accused that there was no room for anything more.

Rizwan Abbasi said that the allegations of torture were examined but the medical board rejected the same.

The medical board conducted medical analysis of the accused every time on the request of the accused, he said.

Earlier, Gill's counsel pleaded that police had not shared the statement of his client under section-161 to this the court instructed the investigation officer to show it to the defence.

Defence Lawyer Burhan Moazzam said that the statement of his client was twisted and FIR was registered against him.

He said that his client was ready to remove the misconception and tender an apology.

The lawyer said that his client was not as mad that he would speak against the country.

Shahbaz Gill was an educated person who was given award three times for the best professor in US, he added.

The strategic media cell, he claimed, wanted to create clash between Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and a state institution.

The lawyer said that his client respected the state institution and standing with them.

He prayed the court to grant post arrest bail to Shahbaz Gill.

After listening arguments, the court reserved judgment on the bail plea and adjourned the case till tomorrow.

