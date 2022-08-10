Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that indecent language used by the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the national institution was unacceptable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that indecent language used by the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the national institution was unacceptable.

Imran Khan had damaged the image of politicians and political system by uncivilized and unparliamentary language, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We never heard such a filthy language against the important institution of Pakistan. The content used by PTI leader Shehbaz Gill against the national institution is totally objectionable," he added.

Commenting on foreign funding case, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had clearly mentioned in its decision that Imran Khan and his party had been receiving foreign funding.

In reply to a question about Lasbella incident, he said, someone funding PTI for spreading negative material over Lasbella helicopter crash.

To a question about Imran Khan's negative role in politics, he said, it was unfortunate that PTI leadership was working for personal interest.