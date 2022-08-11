UrduPoint.com

Gill's 'seditious' Statement Embodiment Of PTI's Policy: Atta Tara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's policy: Atta Tara

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the ministers of Punjab cabinet and leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not condemn the 'seditious' statements of Shahbaz Gill which reflected that it was in fact the true policy of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the ministers of Punjab cabinet and leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not condemn the 'seditious' statements of Shahbaz Gill which reflected that it was in fact the true policy of the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar claimed that Shahbaz Gill had confessed during the ongoing investigation that he had given the statement in line with the party's policy.

He said that Shahbaz Gill's confession during interrogation proved it was a premeditated conspiracy which was dictated from Bani Gala.

"Such a big conspiracy which aimed at inciting revolt in the armed forces had never taken place in the country's history," he said, adding the PTI had tried to defame the armed forces.

The SAPM said that it had been proven that PTI was a foreign-aided party which did politics on the Army's martyrs to divert public attention away from its foreign (prohibited) funding.

He said PTI's conspiracy against the country and its armed forces was the continuation of the earlier ones which included the so-called regime change plot against its government.

Tarar said that the PTI trolled martyrs of army for its political benefits which was "unfortunate." He said the 'Jewish and Indian' funded PTI had been lobbying in their favour and interests in the country, adding that PTI was also a beneficiary of the donation received from Romita Shetty, who was an American businesswoman of Indian origin.

"PTI chief should explain his relations with individuals like Inder Dosanjh, Viral Lal, Michael Lane, Chiranjit Singh, Varsha Lathra, and others who had sent funds to his party from abroad," he said.

