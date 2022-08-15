UrduPoint.com

Gill's Statement Based On Imran's Narrative: Shazia Marri

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri on Monday said that Shahbaz Gill's statement was in fact the narrative of Imran Khan.

In a statement, she said that Imran Khan considered himself above the Constitution and law.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s foreign funding from 2014 to 2018 should be investigated,she added.

The minister alleged that PTI's agenda was to spread chaos in the country.

