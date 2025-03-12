GIMS Robotic Cath Lab achieves remarkable annual performance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Robotic Cath Lab at GIMS utilizes robotic technology during minimally invasive cardiac procedures, enabling doctors to operate from a shielded console.

According to GIMS Executive Director, Dr Raheem Bux Bhutti on Wednesday, this cutting-edge technology facilitates precise and delicate interventions, reducing recovery time and scarring.

In addition to cardiac procedures, he said the Robotic Cath Lab also performs robotic joint replacement surgeries. By leveraging robotic technology, surgeons can preserve healthy tissue while removing arthritic bones and cartilage, resulting in less trauma and faster recovery.

Dr Bhutti said that the robotic system is also employed in the early stages of cancer treatment. With its exceptional precision, the robot enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with enhanced accuracy, minimizing damage to surrounding tissues, he added.