GIMS Seeks Zakat Donations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Gambat Institute of Medical and Science (GIMS) Executive Director Dr Raheem Bux Bhutti on Thursday urged the public to donate their Zakat to the institute on the eve of holy month of Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Gambat Institute of Medical and Science (GIMS) Executive Director Dr Raheem Bux Bhutti on Thursday urged the public to donate their Zakat to the institute on the eve of holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to APP,he said the hospital was providing subsidized and free-of-cost diagnostic and treatment facilities, including kidney and liver transplant, to the needy patients.

Such expensive clinical operations required huge funds which could only be met with the cooperation of people,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

