GIMS surgeons successfully conduct liver, kidney transplant

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A team of surgeons of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Khairpur, has successfully conducted complicated liver and kidney transplant surgeries on one patient on Thursday night.

The transplant surgeries were conducted on Noman Tariq from Muzaffargarh, who had arrived at the GIMS, Khairpur, with compound liver and kidney disease. After a range of tests, the doctors decided that he needed liver and kidney transplants. According to Dr. Abdul Wahab Dogar, Head of Departments of Liver Transplant and Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Surgery at GIMS, Tariq was in such a medical state that he required both transplants urgently, thereby, a decision was taken to conduct the complicated procedures simultaneously.

Following the surgery, the patient has stabilised but is being kept under observation, Dr Dogar said. The simultaneous twin transplants have added a new chapter in the history of Sindh, said Director GIMS Dr. Rahim Bakhash Bhatti, who also added that the procedures were carried out free of charge. Tariq thanked both the Sindh government and GIMS surgeons and Dr. Rahim Bakhash Bhatti for helping him overcome the health issues that had incapacitated him for the past few months.